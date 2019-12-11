Today is Wednesday, Dec. 11, the 345th day of 2019. There are 20 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 11, 2001, in the first criminal indictment stemming from 9/11, federal prosecutors charged Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, with conspiring to murder thousands in the suicide hijackings. (Moussaoui pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.)
Also on this date:
In 1844, the first experimental use of an inhaled anesthetic in dentistry took place as Dr. Horace Wells of Hartford, Conn., under the influence of nitrous oxide, had a colleague extract one of his teeth.
In 1917, British Gen. Edmund Allenby entered Jerusalem two days after his forces expelled the Ottoman Turks.
In 1941, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the U.S. responded in kind.
In 1972, Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental “superfund” to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps. ... “Magnum P.I.,” starring Tom Selleck, premiered on CBS.
Fun fact
A cardigan worn by a man is sometimes called a mandigan.
That’s punny
I love when candy canes are in mint condition.
Trending words
“Cantle:” noun; (kan·tl). Definition: A segment cut off or out of something: part, portion, or the upward projecting rear part of a saddle.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 89. Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 79. Actress Donna Mills is 79. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., is 78. Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is 76. Gospel singer Paul Beasley is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Actress Lynda Day George is 75. Music producer Tony Brown is 73. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 68. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 62. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 61. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 58. Actor Ben Browder is 57. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 55. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 55. Actor Gary Dourdan is 53. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 46. Actor Rider Strong is 40. Actress Xosha Roquemore is 35. Actress Karla Souza is 33. Actress Hailee Steinfeld is 23.
The Edge iscompiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.