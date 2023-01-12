Today is Thursday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2023. There are 353 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.
Also on this date:
In 1910, at a White House dinner hosted by President William Howard Taft, Baroness Rosen, wife of the Russian ambassador, caused a stir by requesting and smoking a cigarette — it was, apparently, the first time a woman had smoked openly during a public function in the executive mansion. (Some of the other women present who had brought their own cigarettes began lighting up in turn.)
In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.
In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.
Fun fact
Sheep have rectangular pupils.
Record setters
The worlds largest operational telephone was exhibited at a festival on Sept. 16, 1988, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Centraal Beheer, an insurance company based in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. It was 8 feet, 1 inches high and 19 feet, 11 inches long. The handset, being 23 feet, 5 inches long, had to be lifted by crane in order to make a call.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Teleological:” adjective; (tel-ee-uh-LAH-jih-kul). Definition: Exhibiting or relating to purpose or design especially in nature.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Amazing Kreskin is 88. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 84. Actor Anthony Andrews is 75. Movie director Wayne Wang is 74. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 72. Writer Walter Mosley is 71. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 71. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 69. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 66. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 65. Actor Oliver Platt is 63. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 63. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 59. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 58. Actor Olivier Martinez is 57. Model Vendela is 56. Actor Rachael Harris is 55. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 53. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Zabryna Guevara is 51. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 50. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 45. Actor Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 43. R&B singer Amerie is 43. Actor Issa Rae is 38. Actor Will Rothhaar is 36. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 35. Rock singer ZAYN is 30. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (“The X Factor”) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
