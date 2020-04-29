Today is Wednesday, April 29, the 120th day of 2020. There are 246 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp. ... Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun inside his “Fuhrerbunker” and designated Adm. Karl Doenitz president.
Also on this date:
In 1916, the Easter Rising in Dublin collapsed as Irish nationalists surrendered to British authorities.
In 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
In 1957, the SM-1, the first military nuclear power plant, was dedicated at Fort Belvoir, Va.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1961, “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” premiered, with Jim McKay as host.
In 1991, a cyclone began striking the South Asian country of Bangladesh; it ended up killing more than 138,000 people, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Fun fact
The 6 quarts of blood in the average human body circulates through the body three times every minute. In one day, the blood travels a total of 12,000 miles — that’s nearly half the circumference of Earth.
That’s punny
What kind of concert only costs 45 cents? A 50 Cent concert featuring Nickelback.
Trending words
“Arboreal:” adjective; (ahr-BOR-ee-ul). Definition: Of or relating to a tree: resembling a tree, or inhabiting or frequenting trees.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Keith Baxter is 87. Conductor Zubin Mehta is 84. Pop singer Bob Miranda (The Happenings) is 78. Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 77. Singer Tommy James is 73. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., is 70. Movie director Phillip Noyce is 70. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 66. Actor Leslie Jordan is 65. Actress Kate Mulgrew is 65. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 63. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is 62. Actress Eve Plumb is 62. Rock musician Phil King is 60. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 57. Actor Vincent Ventresca is 54. Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 52. Actor Paul Adelstein is 51. Actress Uma Thurman is 50. International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 50. Rapper Master P is 50. Actor Darby Stanchfield is 49. Country singer James Bonamy is 48. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Erica Campbell (Mary Mary) is 48. Rock musician Mike Hogan (The Cranberries) is 47. Actor Tyler Labine is 42. Actress Megan Boone is 37. Actress-model Taylor Cole is 36. Actor Zane Carney is 35. Pop singer Amy Heidemann (Karmin) is 34. NHL center Jonathan Toews is 32. Actress Grace Kaufman is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.