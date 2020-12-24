Today is Thursday, Dec. 24, the 359th day of 2020. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
Today in history
On Dec. 24, 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.
Also on this date:
In 1851, fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., destroying about 35,000 volumes.
In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tenn., that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Mich.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.
In 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
In 1980, Americans remembered the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.
Fun fact
The average active vocabulary of an adult English speaker is around 20,000 words. Their passive vocabulary, which they can recognize and know the meaning of, is approximately 40,000 words.
Record setters
The most expensive cheesecake sold for $4,592.42 and was made by chef Raffaele Ronca at Ristorante Rafele in New York, N.Y., on Oct. 30, 2017.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Convalesce:” verb; (kahn-vuh-LESS). Definition: To recover health and strength gradually after sickness or weakness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Federal health official Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., is 80. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 76. Actor Sharon Farrell is 74. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 74. Actor Grand L. Bush is 65. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 65. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 64. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 63. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 63. Actor Anil Kapoor is 61. Actor Eva Tamargo is 60. Actor Wade Williams is 59. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 57. Actor Mark Valley is 56. Actor Diedrich Bader is 54. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 50. Singer Ricky Martin is 49. Author Stephenie Meyer is 47. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (“Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 46. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 43. Actor Austin Stowell is 36. Actor Sofia Black-D’Elia is 29. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.