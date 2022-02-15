Today is Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 46th day of 2022. There are 319 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 15, 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court.
Also on this date:
In 1764, the site of present-day St. Louis was established by Pierre Laclede and Auguste Chouteau.
In 1898, the U.S. battleship Maine mysteriously blew up in Havana Harbor, killing more than 260 crew members and bringing the United States closer to war with Spain.
In 1933, President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt escaped an assassination attempt in Miami that fatally wounded Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak; gunman Giuseppe Zangara was executed more than four weeks later.
In 1944, Allied bombers destroyed the monastery atop Monte Cassino in Italy.
Fun fact
Some cats and dogs are allergic to humans.
Riddle me this
What did the leg bone say to the foot?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Reprobate:” noun; (REP-ruh-bayt). Definition: An unprincipled or depraved person; scoundrel or rogue.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Claire Bloom is 91. Author Susan Brownmiller is 87. Songwriter Brian Holland is 81. Rock musician Mick Avory (The Kinks) is 78. Jazz musician Henry Threadgill is 78. Actor-model Marisa Berenson is 75. Actor Jane Seymour is 71. Singer Melissa Manchester is 71. Actor Lynn Whitfield is 69. “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is 68. Model Janice Dickinson is 67. Actor Christopher McDonald is 67. Reggae singer Ali Campbell is 63. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli is 63. Musician Mikey Craig (Culture Club) is 62. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrell Green is 62. Actor Michael Easton is 55. Latin singer Gloria Trevi is 54. Rock musician Stevie Benton (Drowning Pool) is 51. Actor Alex Borstein is 51. Actor Sarah Wynter is 49. Olympic gold medal swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen is 49. Actor-director Miranda July is 48. Rock singer Brandon Boyd (Incubus) is 46. Rock musician Ronnie Vannucci (The Killers) is 46. Rock singer/guitarist Adam Granduciel (The War on Drugs) is 43. Singer-songwriter-musician Conor Oberst (Bright Eyes) is 42. Actor Ashley Lyn Cafagna is 39. Blues-rock musician Gary Clark Jr. is 38. Actor Natalie Morales is 37. Actor Amber Riley is 36. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 27. Actor Zach Gordon is 24.
Riddle answer: Stick with me and you’ll go places.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.