Today is Saturday, July 9, the 190th day of 2022. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 9, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
Also on this date:
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tenn. ... The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, N.J., destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1943, during World War II, the Allies launched Operation Husky, the invasion of Sicily.
In 1944, during World War II, American forces secured Saipan as the last Japanese defenses fell.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
In 1965, the Sonny & Cher single “I Got You Babe” was released by ATCO Records.
In 1982, Pan Am Flight 759, a Boeing 727, crashed in Kenner, La., shortly after takeoff from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 145 people aboard and eight people on the ground.
Fun fact
English is the most commonly spoken language — but only because so many people learn it as a second language
They eat what?!
Stinky tofu is a type of fermented tofu that is popular at night markets and snack stands in Bejing.
Trending words
“Cantankerous:” adjective; (kan-TANK-uh-rus). Definition: Often angry and annoyed, or difficult or irritating to deal with.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Ed Ames is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 77. Author Dean Koontz is 77. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 75. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 68. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 63. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 58. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 57. Actor David O’Hara is 57. Actor Pamela Adlon is 56. Actor Scott Grimes is 51. Actor Enrique Murciano is 49. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 47. Musician/producer Jack White is 47. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor-director Fred Savage is 46. Actor Linda Park is 44. Actor Megan Parlen is 42. R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 36. Actor Mitchel Musso is 31. Actor Georgie Henley is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.