Today is Friday, Aug. 23, the 235th day of 2019. There are 130 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 23, 1927, amid worldwide protests, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed in Boston for the murders of two men during a 1920 robbery. (On the 50th anniversary of their executions, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis issued a proclamation that Sacco and Vanzetti had been unfairly tried and convicted.)
Also on this date:
In 1914, Japan declared war against Germany in World War I.
In 1939, Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to a non-aggression treaty, the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, in Moscow.
In 1999, the Dow Jones industrial average soared 199.15 to a then-record of 11,299.76.
The sun loses about 6 million tons of mass every second because of nuclear fusion and the solar wind. Despite constantly losing large sums of mass, it has only lost roughly 0.05 percent of its original mass over the past 4.5 billion years.
1. Rinsing your nose with salt water can help keep you healthy and ward off allergy symptoms.
2. 4 out of 5 doctors don’t get enough exercise.
3. A 60 minute nap can improve alertness for as many as 10 hours.
“Ethereal:” adjective; (ethe·re·al). Definition 1: Of or relating to the regions beyond the Earth, unworldly or spiritual; lacking material substance. Definition 2: Relating to, containing or resembling a chemical ether.
Actress Vera Miles is 89. Actress Barbara Eden is 88. Political satirist Mark Russell is 87. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 85. Actor Richard Sanders is 79. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 77. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 74. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 72. Actor David Robb is 72. Singer Linda Thompson is 72. Actress Shelley Long is 70. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 70. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 70. Queen Noor of Jordan is 68. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 68. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 63. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 62. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 58. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 50. Actor Jay Mohr is 49. Actor Ray Park is 45. Actor Scott Caan is 43. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 42. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 42. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 41. Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is 41. Actress Joanne Froggatt is 39. Actress Jaime Lee Kirchner is 38. Actress Annie Ilonzeh is 36. Actress Kimberly Matula is 31. NBA player Jeremy Lin is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall.