Today is Friday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2021. There are 336 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 29, 1979, President Jimmy Carter formally welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping to the White House, following the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Also on this date:
In 1820, King George III died at Windsor Castle at age 81; he was succeeded by his son, who became King George IV.
In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe’s famous narrative poem “The Raven” (“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary ...”) was first published in the New York Evening Mirror.
In 1919, the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launched Prohibition, was certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.
In 1936, the first inductees of baseball’s Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, N.Y.
In 1963, the first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). ... Poet Robert Frost died in Boston at age 88.
Fun fact
A 400 pound loggerhead turtle named “Yoshi” swam 23,000 miles from Cape Town to Australia to nest, after being in captivity for 20 years.
Fitness factoids
1. The human immune system may suffer from lack of sleep.
2. Approximately 5 to 8 percent of the U.S. population has an autoimmune disease — about 78 percent of these people are women.
3. Gut bacteria are the key to a healthy immune system.
Trending words
“Second Gentleman:” noun. Definition: The husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Writer-composer-lyricist Leslie Bricusse is 90. Feminist author Germaine Greer is 82. Actor Katharine Ross is 81. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 80. Actor Tom Selleck is 76. R&B singer Bettye LaVette is 75. Actor Marc Singer is 73. Actor Ann Jillian is 71. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 68. R&B singer Charlie Wilson is 68. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 67. Actor Terry Kinney is 67. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 65. Actor Diane Delano is 64. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 61. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 60. . Actor Nicholas Turturro is 59. Actor-director Edward Burns is 53. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 51. Actor Sharif Atkins is 46. Actor Sara Gilbert is 46. Actor Kelly Packard is 46. Actor Justin Hartley is 44. Actor Sam Jaeger is 44. Writer and TV personality Jedediah Bila is 42. Actor Jason James Richter is 41. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 38.
