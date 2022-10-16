Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2022. There are 76 days left in the year.
Today in history
Today in history
On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.
Also on this date:
In 1758, American lexicographer Noah Webster was born in Hartford, Conn.
In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.
In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a raid on the U.S. arsenal at Harpers Ferry in what was then a part of western Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)
In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their “long march” lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.
In 1964, China set off its first atomic bomb, codenamed “596,” on the Lop Nur Test Ground.
Fun fact
A Harvard study found that our IQs can drop by 13 points when we are under financial stress.
Just for laughs
Have you heard the joke about yoga. Nevermind, its a bit of a stretch.
Trending words
“Decorous:” adjective; (DECK-er-us). Definition: Marked by propriety and good taste; correct.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 85. Actor Barry Corbin is 82. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 81. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 74. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 71. Actor Martha Smith is 70. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 63. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez is 61. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 60. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 60. Actor Christian Stolte is 60. Actor Todd Stashwick is 54. Actor Terri J. Vaughn is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 53. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 51. Actor Paul Sparks is 51. Actor Kellie Martin is 47. Singer John Mayer is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 42. Actor Caterina Scorsone is 42. Actor Brea Grant is 41. U.S. Olympic and retired WNBA basketball star Sue Bird is 41. Actor Kyler Pettis is 30. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 30. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 25.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “The one thing you learn is when you can step out of your comfort zone and be uncomfortable, you see what you’re made of and who you are.” — U.S. Olympic and retired WNBA basketball star Sue Bird (1980-)
