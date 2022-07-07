Today is Thursday, July 7, the 188th day of 2022. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 7, 1976, the United States Military Academy at West Point included female cadets for the first time as 119 women joined the Class of 1980.
Also on this date:
In 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
In 1898, the United States annexed Hawaii.
In 1930, construction began on Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam).
In 1946, Jimmy Carter, 21, married Rosalynn Smith, 18, in Plains, Ga.
In 1948, six female U.S. Navy reservists became the first women to be sworn in to the regular Navy.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan announced he was nominating Arizona Judge Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fun fact
Grizzly bears possess a biting force of more than 1,200 PSI, which is enough to crush a bowling ball or an iron skillet.
Record setters
David Attenborough holds the record for longest career as a TV presenter, spanning 67 years and 32 days.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Apposite:” adjective; (AP-uh-zit). Definition: What is very appropriate, or what is suitable for an occasion or situation.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 95. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 89. Rock star Ringo Starr is 82. Comedian Bill Oddie is 81. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 76. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 75. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Roz Ryan is 71. Actor Billy Campbell is 63. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 60. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 59. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 56. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Amy Carlson is 54. Actor Jorja Fox is 54. Actor Cree Summer is 53. Actor Robin Weigert is 53. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 42. Rapper Cassidy is 40. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 40. Actor Ross Malinger is 38. Actor-comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 29. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 28. Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.