Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are eight days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Va.
Also on this date:
In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about two-thirds of the area became the District of Columbia.
In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network.
In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1962, Cuba began releasing prisoners from the failed Bay of Pigs invasion under an agreement in which Cuba received more than $50 million worth of food and medical supplies.
In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
Fun fact
Studies show that by doing physical exercise within four hours of learning something, the thing learned is more likely to be stored in long-term memory.
Record setters
A Malayan tapir called Kingut was officially recognized as the oldest tapir in captivity at the grand old age of 41 years, 45 days, crowned in 2019.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Exasperate:” verb; (ig-ZASS-puh-rayt). Definition: To cause irritation or annoyance to someone, or to excite the anger of someone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ronnie Schell is 90. Former Emperor Akihito of Japan is 88. Actor Frederic Forrest is 85. Rock musician Jorma Kaukonen is 81. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 78. U.S. Army Gen. Wesley K. Clark (ret.) is 77. Actor Susan Lucci is 75. Singer-musician Adrian Belew is 72. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Joan Severance is 63. Singer Terry Weeks is 58. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 57. The former first lady of France, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, is 54. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 46. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 44. Actor Estella Warren is 43. Actor Elvy Yost is 34. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 31. Actor Spencer Daniels is 29. Actor Caleb Foote is 28.
