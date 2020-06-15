Today is Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 15, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.
Also on this date:
In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta (“the Great Charter”) at Runnymede.
In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground that became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the U.S. Army in the event of war or national emergency.
In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II. ... B-29 Superfortresses carried out their first raids on Japan.
Fun fact
More than 45 million pounds of avocado is consumed on Superbowl Sunday.
These three tweets
1. My kids wanted to watch Netflix and I wanted them to go outside so now they’re watching Netflix on my laptop outside.
@VisionBored1
2. If I was a kitty, I would smack you off the table.
@kissimoose
3. If the aliens landed today, I would be like 5 percent surprised.
@pazpaz
Trending words
“Whodunit:” noun; (hoo-DUN-it). Definition: A detective story or mystery story.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rhythm and blues singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 86. Actor Simon Callow is 71. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 67. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty is 65. Actress Polly Draper is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62. Actress Eileen Davidson is 61. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Actress Courteney Cox is 56. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 56. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 54. Contemporary Christian musician Rob Mitchell is 54. Rock musician Jimmy McD is 52. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 51. Actress Leah Remini is 50. Actor Jake Busey is 49. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 47. Actor Greg Vaughan is 47. Actress Elizabeth Reaser is 45. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 40. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 39. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 39. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 36. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23. Actress Sterling Jerins is 16.
