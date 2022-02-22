Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, the 53rd day of 2022. There are 312 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 22, 2021, the number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Also on this date
In 1784, a U.S. merchant ship, the Empress of China, left New York for the Far East to trade goods with China.
In 1935, it became illegal to fly airplanes over the White House.
In 1959, the inaugural Daytona 500 race was held; although Johnny Beauchamp was initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.
In 1967, more than 25,000 U.S. and South Vietnamese troops launched Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)
In 1980, the “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)
Fun fact
The most popular candy in the U.S. based on surveys and sales is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and M&M’s.
Record setters
The highest clouds in the atmosphere are noctilucent clouds. These clouds form at altitudes of around 50 miles, above 99.9% of the atmosphere. They can be seen occasionally after the sun has set when, because of their high altitude, they are still illuminated by the sun’s rays. They are believed to form a mixture of ice crystals and dust from meteors.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Nonchalant:” adjective; (nahn-shuh-LAHNT). Definition: Having an air of easy unconcern or indifference.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Paul Dooley is 94. Actor James Hong is 93. Actor Julie Walters is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 72. Actor Ellen Greene is 71. Former Sen. Bill Frist, R-Tenn., is 70. Former White House adviser David Axelrod is 67. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Vijay Singh is 59. Actor-comedian Rachel Dratch is 56. Actor Jeri Ryan is 54. Actor Thomas Jane is 53. TV host Clinton Kelly is 53. Actor Tamara Mello is 52. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 51. Actor Jose Solano is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang is 50. Rock musician Scott Phillips is 49. Singer James Blunt is 48. Actor Drew Barrymore is 47. Actor Liza Huber is 47. Rock singer Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) is 43. Actor Zach Roerig is 37.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.