Today is Tuesday, May 4, the 124th day of 2021. There are 241 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 4, 1961, the first group of “Freedom Riders” left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.
Also on this date:
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
In 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first naval clash fought entirely with carrier aircraft, began in the Pacific during World War II. (The outcome was considered a tactical victory for Japan, but ultimately a strategic one for the Allies.)
In 1945, during World War II, German forces in the Netherlands, Denmark and northwest Germany agreed to surrender.
Fun fact
Less than five percent of the planet’s oceans have been explored.
Riddle me this
You stop at green, but go at red. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Conciliatory:” adjective; (kun-SILL-yuh-tor-ee). Definition: Tending to win over from a state of hostility or distrust: intended to gain the goodwill or favor of someone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 91. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 84. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 80. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 77. Actor Richard Jenkins is 74. Country singer Stella Parton is 72. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 71. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 71. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 70. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 68. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 64. Country singer Randy Travis is 62. Actor Mary McDonough is 60. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 54. Actor Will Arnett is 51. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 49. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 46. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 43. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 42. Actor Ruth Negga is 40. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 36. Actor Alexander Gould is 27. Country singer RaeLynn is 27. Actor Amara Miller is 21. Actor Brooklynn Prince (“The Florida Project”) is 11.
Riddle answer: A watermelon.
