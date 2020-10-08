Today is Thursday, Oct. 8, the 282nd day of 2020. There are 84 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wis., and in several communities in Michigan.
Also on this date:
In 1890, American aviation hero Eddie Rickenbacker was born in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for murder in the death of the kidnapped son of Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman told a press conference in Tiptonville, Tenn., that the secret scientific knowledge behind the atomic bomb would be shared only with Britain and Canada.
In 1981, at the White House, President Ronald Reagan greeted former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon, who were preparing to travel to Egypt for the funeral of Anwar Sadat.
Fun fact
Seagulls do a rain “dance” to bring earthworms to the surface so they can easily eat them. By stomping their feet on grassy areas, they create vibrations which are similar to those created by rain, which tricks the earthworms.
Record setters
Tiffany Two, a 26-year-old, short-haired black and orange tortoiseshell, is the holder of the oldest cat living record. Born on March 13, 1988, in San Diego, Calif., Tiffany Two was bought by her owner, Sharon Voorhees, from a local pet shop when the record breaking kitty was six weeks old.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Meliorism:” noun; (MEE-lee-uh-riz-um). Definition: The belief that the world tends to improve and that humans can aid its betterment.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84. Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 80. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79. Comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine is 77. Actor Dale Dye is 76. Country singer Susan Raye is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 71. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 68. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 66. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 65. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64. Rock musician Mitch Marine is 59. Actor Kim Wayans is 59. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter is 52. Actor Dylan Neal is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 50. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 50. Actor Martin Henderson is 46. Actor Kristanna Loken is 41. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 40. Actor Max Crumm is 35. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones is 27. Actor Molly Quinn is 27. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 23.
Thought for today: “It is the easiest thing in the world to die. The hardest is to live.” — American aviation hero Eddie Rickenbacker (1890-1973).