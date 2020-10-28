Today is Wednesday, Oct. 28, the 302nd day of 2020. There are 64 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 28, 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.
Also on this date:
In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.
In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.
In 1940, Italy invaded Greece during World War II.
In 1976, former Nixon aide John D. Ehrlichman entered a federal prison camp in Safford, Ariz., to begin serving his sentence for Watergate-related convictions (he was released in April 1978).
Fun fact
Penguins, and other marine birds, have a supraorbital gland that filters salt from their bloodstream, allowing them to ingest salt water when catching their prey.
That’s punny
Told the waitress my coffee tasted like mud.
Waitress: “It should, it was fresh ground this morning.”
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Sophomoric:” adjective; (sahf-MOR-ik). Definition: Conceited and overconfident of knowledge but poorly informed and immature, or lacking in maturity, taste or judgment.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 93. Actor Joan Plowright is 91. Actor Jane Alexander is 81. Actor Dennis Franz is 76. Actor Telma Hopkins is 72. Caitlyn Jenner is 71. Actor Annie Potts is 68. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 67. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 65. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, is 64. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 63. Country/gospel singer-musician Ron Hemby (The Buffalo Club) is 62. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 62. Actor Mark Derwin is 60. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 58. Actor Lauren Holly is 57. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 57. Actor Jami Gertz is 55. Actor Chris Bauer is 54. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 54. Actor Julia Roberts is 53. Country singer-musician Caitlin Cary is 52. Actor Jeremy Davies is 51. Singer Ben Harper is 51. Country singer Brad Paisley is 48. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 46. Actor Gwendoline Christie is 42. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 42. Pop singer Brett Dennen is 41. Rock musician Dave Tirio (Plain White T’s) is 41. Actor Charlie Semine is 40. Actor Matt Smith is 38. Actor Finn Wittrock is 36. Actor Troian Bellisario is 35. Singer/rapper Frank Ocean is 33. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Nolan Gould is 22.
