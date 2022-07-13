Today is Wednesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2022. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Fla., cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
Also on this date:
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1923, a sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).
In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.
Fun fact
Recent research has found that some neighborhoods that contain more dogs have lower levels of crime.
That’s punny
Having the ability to fly would be so uplifting.
Trending words
“Postulate:” verb; (PAHSS-chuh-layt). Definition: To assume or claim something (such as an idea or theory) as true especially for the purposes of starting a discussion.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 94. Actor Patrick Stewart is 82. Actor Harrison Ford is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 74. Actor Didi Conn is 71. Actor Gil Birmingham is 69. Singer Louise Mandrell is 68. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 65. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 61. Comedian Tom Kenny is 60. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 60. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60. Actor Kenny Johnson is 59. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 57. Actor Ken Jeong is 53. Singer Deborah Cox is 49. Actor Ashley Scott is 45. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Fran Kranz is 41. Actor Aya Cash is 40. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 40. Actor Colton Haynes is 34. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 34. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 33. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 17.
