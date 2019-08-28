Today is Wednesday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2019. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a black teenager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Miss., by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
Also on this date:
In 1916, Italy declared war on Germany during World War I.
In 1944, during World War II, German forces in Toulon and Marseille, France, surrendered to Allied troops.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
Fun fact
Movie theater popcorn has an average markup of more than 1,200 percent. A bag of popcorn costs roughly $0.37 and can sell for more than $5.
That’s punny
I had a happy childhood, my dad used to put me inside a tire and roll me down a hill. ... They were Goodyears.
Trending words
“Kludge:” noun. Definition: A haphazard or makeshift solution to a problem and especially to a computer or programming problem.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Sonny Shroyer is 84. Actress Marla Adams is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins is 79. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61. Actor John Allen Nelson is 60. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Actress Amanda Tapping is 54. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd is 51. Actor Jack Black is 50. Actor Jason Priestley is 50. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 48. Actor J. August Richards is 46. Actress Carly Pope is 39. Country singer Jake Owen is 38. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 37. Actress Kelly Thiebaud is 37. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 36. Actress Sarah Roemer is 35. Actor Armie Hammer is 33. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 33. Actress Shalita Grant is 31. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope is 30. Actress Katie Findlay is 29. Actor Kyle Massey is 28. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is 16. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.