Today is Tuesday, Feb. 2, the 33rd day of 2021. There are 332 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 2, 1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.
Also on this date:
In 1914, Charles Chaplin made his movie debut as the comedy short “Making a Living” was released by Keystone Film Co.
In 1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought a life-saving treatment to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, six days after the drug left Nenana.
In 1943, the remainder of Nazi forces from the Battle of Stalingrad surrendered in a major victory for the Soviets in World War II.
In 1980, NBC News reported the FBI had conducted a sting operation targeting members of Congress using phony Arab businessmen in what became known as “Abscam,” a codename protested by Arab-Americans.
Fun fact
The most expensive tea in the world is grown in the mountains of Ya’An in the Sichuan province of China. The tea costs the equivalent of around $200 for a small cup.
Riddle me this
How many times can you subtract the number 5 from 25?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gadabout:” noun; (GAD-uh-bout). Definition: A person who goes from place to place in social activity.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Tom Smothers is 84. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 79. Television executive Barry Diller is 79. Actor Bo Hopkins is 77. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 75. TV chef Ina Garten is 73. Actor Jack McGee is 72. Actor Brent Spiner is 72. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 72. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 69. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is 69. Model Christie Brinkley is 67. Actor Michael Talbott is 66. Actor Kim Zimmer is 66. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 59. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 55. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 55. Actor Jennifer Westfeldt is 51. Rapper T-Mo is 49. Actor Marissa Jaret Winokur is 48. Actor Lori Beth Denberg is 45. Singer Shakira is 44. Actor Rich Sommer is 43. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 35. Actor Zosia Mamet is 33.
Riddle answer: Once, because after you subtract, it’s not 25 anymore.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.