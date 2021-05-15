Today is Saturday, May 15, the 135th day of 2021. There are 230 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 15, 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
Also on this date:
In 1602, English navigator Bartholomew Gosnold and his ship, the Concord, arrived at present-day Cape Cod, which he’s credited with naming.
In 1918, U.S. airmail began service between Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
In 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
In 1954, the Fender Stratocaster guitar, created by Leo Fender, was officially released.
In 1963, Weight Watchers was incorporated in New York.
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its unanimous In re Gault decision, ruled that juveniles accused of crimes were entitled to the same due process afforded adults. ... American realist painter Edward Hopper died in New York at age 84.
In 1968, two days of tornado outbreaks began in 10 Midwestern and Southern states; twisters were blamed for 72 deaths, including 45 in Arkansas and 18 in Iowa.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md., by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
Fun fact
Brazil has the highest volume of renewable fresh water resources in the world.
They eat what?!
Buterbrod s ikroi (red caviar sandwiches) are eaten in Russia.
Trending words
“Blithesome:” adjective; (BLIGHTH-sum). Definition: With lightheartedness or unconcern: gay, merry.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 85. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 85. Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright is 84. Singer Lenny Welch is 83. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 79. Actor Gunilla Hutton is 79. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 75. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 73. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 68. Actor Lee Horsley is 66. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 60. Actor Brenda Bakke is 58. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 52. Actor Brad Rowe is 51. Actor David Charvet is 49. Actor Russell Hornsby is 47. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 47. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 43. Actor David Krumholtz is 43. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge is 39. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 39. Rock musician Nick Perri is 37. Tennis player Andy Murray is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.