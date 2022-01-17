This story originally ran in the June 5, 1985, edition of the Tribune.
"I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe it,” shouted Brian Thomas, Lewis-Clark State College’s senior shortstop, after the Warriors captured their second straight National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics World Series baseball championship Tuesday night,
Stung by a five-run explosion by Dallas Baptist University in the second inning, Lewis-Clark State fought back the only way it knew how - with the long ball - to defeat the Indians 10-6 before a record-breaking crowd of 5,121 packed spectators at LCSC’s Harris Field.
Thomas, who was playing in an unprecedented fourth straight NAIA title game, not only won the Golden Glove award for his fielding, but it was his two-run triple to right that broke a 6-6 tie and sent the Warriors ahead for good in the fifth inning.
“I wanted so badly to go out a winner," said Thomas, collegiate baseball’s all-time doubles champion with 97. ‘‘What a great feeling to be a part of all this.”
The pitching exploits of righthander Tony Dineen helped turn the tables on the error-prone Texans, who committed nine errors in losing twice to LCSC.
While at the plate, back-to-back homers by Jaime Archibald and Kyle Brock sparked the game-deciding fifth-inning comeback that produced five runs and Joe Padilla added another solo blast in the seventh.
To put it bluntly, Dineen, a forkballer from Idaho Falls, was outstanding in his last two starts, striking out 16 and walking only one batter. Entering the game in relief of starter Mike Ollom in the second inning, the senior Dineen tossed 7‘/3 innings of six-hit ball, fanning seven and giving up a harmless ninth inning walk.
When Dallas Baptist’s Jay Johnson lofted a lazy fly to Keith Peterson with runners at first and second, and the LCSC center fielder squeezed it for the final out at 10:19 p.m., the big crowd let out a roar that probably was heard in downtown Lewiston.
The switch-hitting Brock, whose homer to left tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth, could easily have won the Golden Glove award. Not only did the slick-fielding LCSC first base- man not commit an error in the Warriors’ six games, but the senior from Stay ton, Ore., continually came up with fine stops of hard shots to rob opposing batters of hits.
“We didn’t want to get too far behind,” said Warriors’ Coach Ed Cheff. “Still, we felt we had a good chance in a hitting contest because our guys can swing the bats with anyone. ”
But in the early going, it was the Dallas Baptist bats that were doing most of the swinging, especially in the second inning. Charles Jackson drove in the game’s first run with a single. Jamie Cooper followed, squeezing the second run in. Then Russell Gregory lined a two-run single to left and David Jefferson sliced a run-scoring single to right to give the Indians a 5-0 lead.
Bill Stevenson, the LCSC catcher, finally got the crowd into the game with a booming two-run double off the left-center field fence in the third to cut the deficit to 5-2. There were two outs at the time and Padilla aboard with a single and Lonnie Phillips on with a walk.
But Stevenson wanted to talk about his battery-mate.
“How about that old forkball,” said the Warriors’ catcher, referring to one of Dineen’s most effective pitches. “He sure had it going tonight.”
But LCSC didn’t have all that much going for it in those early stages of the two-hour and 49-minute title game. When Johnson singled and stole second, Dwight Thomas drove him in with a single to right, and the Indians upped their advantage to 6-2 in the top of the third.
The Warriors countered in the fourth by again scoring two times, taking advantage of a costly throwing error by the Indians’ first baseman Cy Phillips. After Brock and Peterson singled and Rusty Harris was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs, Padilla sliced a foul fly down the line with Phillips making a nice catch and Brock tagging up and scoring.
However, Phillips threw wildly to home, and Peterson also scampered to home to cut the Indians’ lead to 6-4. When Thomas and Lonnie Phillips worked Dallas Baptist starter Kyle Channing for walks to again load the bases, the Warriors were sitting pretty, but Stevenson fanned and Dale Bonfield grounded out to second to end the further threat.
If there was a turning point in all the final night drama, it oc- cured in the bottom of the fourth when Dallas Baptist loaded the bases on singles by Ricky Gobert, Gregory and David Jefferson, the latter two by legging out infield rollers.
“At that point, we just wanted to stay close,” recalled Cheff while Dineen later said that the sticky situation called for “trying to get them to hit a ground ball.”
Well, Dineen didn’t need a grounder because he struck out both Phillips and catcher Ray Hydes, the Indians’ No. 3 and 4 hitters, and Cheff & Company breathed a big sigh of relief.
“The key was Gary Picone and his knowing the hitters,” Cheff said, referring to his pitching coach as well as No. 1 assistant. “Gary knew what their hitters could and could, not do, and he called every pitch. He deserves a lot of credit.”
The Warriors sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth with five of them collecting hits as the Warriors grabbed a 9-6 lead.
Archibald, LCSC’s designated hitter, had reason to celebrate and not just because he started the game-winning rally by hitting a low fastball over the left- center field fence.
It marked the fourth straight year of college ball that the Richland senior had been on a championship team.
“I’m four-for-four, and I’m loving it,” cried Archibald, who played a key role in Yakima Valley Community College’s two straight Washington championships and also did his part in LCSC’s rise to the NAIA heights in 1984. “I didn’t have anything like this happen to me in high school, but every year in college I seemed to get the breaks.”
After the fifth inning was history, Dineen and his pitching counterparts, Indians’ relievers Ron Brevell and Lester Lancaster, brought the art of pitching back into a title game, and that hasn’t happened in the last four years. The only scoring from that point on was Padilla’s record fifth Series homer in the seventh.
The victory, Lewis-Clark State’s 51st in 71 tries, successfully capped a decade of baseball excellence at the Lewiston school probably unparalleled in NAIA ranks while Dallas Baptist wound up a successful season at 54-24.
For the first time in three Series title games, the Warriors finally got the best of an Area 2 opponent. In the 1982 and 1983 finals, Grand Canyon and Lubbock Christian prevailed over Cheff’s LCSC club, which took its frustrations out on Azusa Pacific, 15-2, in the 1984 finale.
In the past 10 seasons, including Coach Ramon Hooker’s 1976 team that took second in the nation, the Warriors fashioned a 484-129 record, which figures out to a 79-percent winning mark. Interestingly enough, Cheff’s nine-year record of 436-118 also equates out to 79 percent.
What’s more, LCSC has been involved in eight national tournaments in those 10 years, finishing third or better on seven of those occasions. In building up a 28-14 Series record and .667 winning percentage, the Warriors have bagged two national crowns, three runner-ups and also two third-places.
Only Lewis University, then coached by current College of St. Francis’ mentor Gordon Gillespie, was more successful - winning three titles, placing second twice, third twice and fourth once. But the Illinois school’s success was spread over a 19- year period in which it, like LCSC, won 67 percent of its Series games (30-15).
In bagging their second straight NAIA crown, the Warriors still had to fight a bit of adversity, thanks to two injuries and classroom deficiencies that sidelined three regulars before the first series game was history.
Lance Lincoln, LCSC’s starting shortstop, who hit .313 and clubbed five homers, was lost three weeks before the nationals when he broke his wrist sliding into third base against Washington State.
Then on the eve of the Series, right-hander Larry Schofield, one of the top pitchers in the Warriors’ bullpen with a 5-2 record, was dropped for failing to keep up his grades. And finally in LCSC’s 7-1 opening-night win over Grand View, Iowa, second baseman Montie Phillips, a .316 hitter, broke a finger and was relegated mainly to pinch-running duties.
But as Cheff had said on several occasions, “We have 11 position players, who are very versatile and capable of filling in most anywhere.”
Not only were the Warriors versatile on defense, but there wasn’t a weak link in the batting order although it was the first season in Cheff’s tenure that he didn’t have at least one .400-plus batter.
After just the first three games of the 1985 Series, every LCSC starter collected at least one hit, scored at least one run, drove in at least one run and drew at least one walk in a show of all-around offensive might.
And in a show of power, the Warriors stroked a tourney record 16 homers, and that was spread among seven different players.
Of LCSC’s 20 losses, 12 came against NCAA schools, but LCSC was also able to beat the big boys nine times. However, that marked the first time in Cheff’s nine years that the Warriors had not won the season series from Division I teams.