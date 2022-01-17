Ed Cheff takes a ride on the shoulders of his Lewis-Clark State College Warriors.

Cheff s squad won its second straight NAIA national baseball crown Tuesday night with a 10-6 win over Dallas Baptist at Lewiston's Harris field. A crowd of 5,121 turned out to watch the celebration. The Warriors rallied from a 5-0 deficit early in the game with some late hitting heroics from the likes of Joe Padilla,

Hyle Brock and Jaime Archibald.