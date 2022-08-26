Ed board moves toward sex equity in sports

<text>Boise State defenders Mikayla Schachtell (16) and Macie Nelson (21) team up to win a header over Idaho’s Caitlin Johnston during the first half of a non-conference women’s soccer game in 2019 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.</text>

 Tribune/Pete Caster

This story originally ran in the Jan. 20, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune.

BOISE — The Idaho Board of Education Tuesday took its first step toward getting the state’s higher education institutions’ athletic programs to comply with federal gender equity guidelines.

