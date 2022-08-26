Ed board moves toward sex equity in sports

<text>Boise State defenders Mikayla Schachtell (16) and Macie Nelson (21) team up to win a header over Idaho’s Caitlin Johnston during the first half of a non-conference women’s soccer game in 2019 at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.</text>
This story originally ran in the Jan. 20, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
BOISE — The Idaho Board of Education Tuesday took its first step toward getting the state’s higher education institutions’ athletic programs to comply with federal gender equity guidelines.
At the request of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Idaho chapter, the board formed a five-member committee to study compliance. The panel is composed of representatives from the three universities, the Idaho attorney general’s office and the ACLU.
George Patterson, chairman of the legal committee for the ACLU’s Idaho chapter, said he recognizes gender equity is an enormously complex issue and the institutions face fiscal constraints.
‘’(But) this is a question that isn’t going to go away,’’ he said. ‘’It really is the right thing to do. ... We really need to get moving on it and we’d like to help in whatever way we can.’’
In this school year, 658 men and 271 women are participating in athletic programs at Idaho’s universities and college, according to a report to the education board. The largest gap between men and women athletes is at Boise State University, where 231 men and 76 women are participating, the report indicates. In contrast, 217 men and 106 women are competing in athletics at the University of Idaho and 64 men and 36 women are playing sports at Lewis-Clark State College, the report said.
Patterson said complying with federal Title IX guidelines is the first goal of the ACLU’s Idaho chapter, followed by reaching gender equity in the athletic programs.
In other sports-related action, the board approved a one-year, $69,000 contract for Boise State University’s new football coach, Ernest (Pockey) Allen.
BSU’s executive vice president Larry Selland said Allen, Portland State University’s former football coach, also will be paid $25,000 more for his radio and television shows.
But the board delayed action on a proposed three-year contract for Idaho State University football coach Brian McNeeley. He would be paid $59,404 in the first year of the proposed contract.
Board President M. Karl Shurtliff objected to giving coaches multi-year contracts because he said he fears the board may be forced to buy them out in the future. But Idaho State University President Richard Bowen said he would leave his job if he asked the board to buy out McNeeley’s contract before it ends.
Shurtliff questioned why Allen and McNeeley should be paid more than University of Idaho football coach John L. Smith, when Smith is the most successful football coach in Idaho. Smith’s state-funded salary is actually just above that proposed for the first year of McNeeley’s contract, at $60,470 annually.
Selland said Allen has many years of coaching experience in the Canadian Football College and at the collegiate level and he felt fortunate to hire him for $69,000 a year.
‘’We did negotiate what he felt was the lowest possible salary to get him,’’ he said. ‘’The market dictates a lot of this and that’s where we found ourselves.’’
Bowen said ISU puts the highest percentage of its athletic program budgets into coaches’ salaries among its peers.
‘’We are the most generous,’’ he said. Shurtliff snapped back, “No, you sell fewer tickets.’’