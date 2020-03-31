A magnitude 6.4 earthquake was recorded in southern Idaho this afternoon, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website, and the quake was felt throughout the Inland Northwest, including in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
The earthquake struck at 4:52 p.m. Pacific time, according to the EMSC website. The epicenter was 93 miles northeast of Boise, according to the site.
Right after the quake, people from all around the Inland Northwest started posting about it on social media.