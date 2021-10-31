A fire early this morning did about $35,000 in damage to a Normal Hill residence before fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release. Residents there said a chimney fire had extended to the building, and the first crews on scene reported smoke coming from the building's second-story windows and eaves. Fire attack crews found smoke and flames on the first story upon entering the building, and the fire had extended into the walls and ceiling.
Firefighters had the blaze knocked down within 20 minutes and remained on-scene for another hour and a half to ensure it was completely out. Three fire engines, two ambulances and three chief officers from Lewiston responded to the fire. The Clarkston Fire Department aided with one fire engine staffed with four firefighters, and the Clearwater Paper Fire Department sent one special response vehicle with two firefighters. Both agencies are part of the Valley Auto Aid Agreement, according to the news release.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was by extension from the fireplace into the structure. The damage estimate included the structure itself and its contents. No injuries were reported.