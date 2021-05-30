Don’t overlook Idaho Legislature’s achievements

One might think, given the headlines, that the Idaho Legislature did absolutely nothing this year except rail about actions taken by Gov. Brad Little regarding COVID-19. And while they certainly did that, they also did much more business than they have been given credit for.
First I have to go on the record for commending the Legislature on their attempt to deal with the surprises we found ourselves dealing with during the COVID-19 crisis. As many have said, “hindsight is always 20-20.”
I initially supported much of what Idaho’s governor did at the onset. But three months into this nightmare, I think we could have opened businesses in a safe manner by limiting people, using masks, etc. I believe it is important to have inclusive decision-making during such a crisis. I didn’t necessarily agree with some of the wild ideas that were bantered about in the Capitol, nor am I ready to throw the governor out on his ear.
However, I certainly want my district representatives to be able to contribute and help in directing new policies during any future crisis that may befall us.
Too many people lost their livelihoods. No one person should be able to wield the power to shut down business on the scale and duration that was done. I am relieved to know there will be more than one opinion on the table should this ever happen again.
Secondly, the large amount of federal tax dollars that got sent to this state in the form of COVID-19 relief should be subject to the same scrutiny as has — and does — our regular budget.
Enough said . Back to the rest of the work that got done.
Here is a sampling of some of this session’s bills you may or may not have heard about:
l House Bill 126 allows for the production, processing, transportation and research of industrial hemp. I’m so happy for the agriculture community to finally have another tool in the tool box. For those who are screaming this is pot in disguise, you are sadly mistaken. This industry will be so highly scrutinized and regulated that I wonder just how many farmers will be willing to go through the drama. Congratulations to our own Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and former Rep. Tom Trail, R-Moscow, for getting the job done.
l Senate Bill 1089 repeals an exemption from rape if the victim was a spouse. Really, I can’t believe this was still on the books.
l SB 1083 establishes a streamlined licensure by the endorsement process for military members, veterans and spouses. This will make the change to civilian life easier for our veteran families and was a long time coming. Many of our vets have been doing the same jobs in the military and going back to kindergarten again just isn’t necessary.
l SB 1116 as amended revises mandatory expulsion for students who possess weapons on school property. Why is this important? Because expelling a student from school because he forgot he had a pocket knife in his pants pocket or back pack is wrong. These students may still be expelled if the situation is warranted, but the school district is not required to do so.
l SB 1044 provides that an urban renewal district board may use the power of eminent domain only if all members of the board are elected. Eminent domain is a slippery slope and anyone using it should be accountable to the public. Bills like these usually get written because somewhere in the state someone got a wee bit carried away.
l HB 362 dedicates 4.5 percent of sales tax revenues annually to the Idaho Transportation Department for large infrastructure projects. We have so many failing bridges across this state that I am happy to see this one pass.
There were many more bipartisan bills passed this year that will affect our lives in a multitude of ways. I only wish I had the space to share them with you.
Take a look at the Idaho Legislature website sometime. See what bills have been written and passed. You might just come away with a little more appreciation for the hard-working people in the Idaho Legislature.
Agidius represented Latah and Benewah counties in the Idaho House. She lives in Moscow.