Law enforcement officers are trying to contact two people reported to have been involved in a helicopter crash late Saturday night on the Snake River about 12 miles upstream from Clarkston.
Witnesses told emergency dispatchers that two men left the helicopter in the middle of the river and left the scene in a vehicle, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office about the crash, which was reported at 10:45 p.m.
The men were later identified as Lewis G. Weiss of Duvall, Wash., and Alexander J. Jobe of Sammamish, Wash., according to the news release.
A private party called Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez and told him they got out safely and are at a residence in Asotin County, Rodriguez said in a text today to the Tribune.
The department's marine deputy has been trying to reach the men, but they haven't called the officer back, Rodriguez said. The investigation is ongoing.