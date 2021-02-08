COLFAX — Deputies arrested two 30-year-old convicted felons after allegedly finding guns and narcotics in their vehicle that was stranded Saturday north of Colfax.
According to Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies arrested Daniel Sallee, of Four Lakes, Wash., on a variety of firearm and narcotics charges after they searched his vehicle and found two handguns, one of which was reportedly stolen, 60 grams of heroin, 100 fentanyl tablets, methamphetamine, a variety of pharmaceutical tablets, paraphernalia and nearly $2,700 in cash.
Deputies first made contact with Sallee after responding to a report of a stranded vehicle on Crumbaker Road. Deputies determined Sallee and his passenger, Ashley Muongmany, of Kennewick, Wash., were not licensed to drive and both were felons.
Deputies also allegedly saw ammunition casings in and on the vehicle.
Muongmany was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.