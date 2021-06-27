Wayne B. Tarola
Wayne B. Tarola, 65, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
