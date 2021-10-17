Norman Glenn Eastman
Norman Glenn Eastman, 73, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Fitzsimmons
POMEROY — Marjorie Fitzsimmons, 100, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Memory Manor in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Monte C. Randall
Monte C. Randall, 57, of Lewiston, died Friday, Oct, 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.