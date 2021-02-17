Larry A. Borders
KAMIAH — Larry A. Borders, 79, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Imel-Burris
Carol A. Imel-Burris, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond L. Holkan
COTTONWOOD — Raymond L. Holkan, 58, of Nezperce, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Thomas Kuhrt
PULLMAN — James Thomas Kuhrt, 74, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Avalon Care Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Larry C. Akers
Larry C. Akers, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela J. Wolf Shawley
Pamela J. Wolf Shawley, 72, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.