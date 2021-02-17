Larry A. Borders

KAMIAH — Larry A. Borders, 79, of Kamiah, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Imel-Burris

Carol A. Imel-Burris, 75, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond L. Holkan

COTTONWOOD — Raymond L. Holkan, 58, of Nezperce, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James Thomas Kuhrt

PULLMAN — James Thomas Kuhrt, 74, of Pullman, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Avalon Care Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Larry C. Akers

Larry C. Akers, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela J. Wolf Shawley

Pamela J. Wolf Shawley, 72, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.