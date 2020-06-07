Margaret Shriner
MOSCOW — Margaret Shriner, 92, of Lewiston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
