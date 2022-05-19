Those of us lucky enough to call the Inland Northwest home can get away from it all or in the thick of things at a moment’s notice.
There are seemingly endless opportunities for fun all within a hop, skip or jump of our front doors. With the rising cost of, well, everything, a quick trip on a tank of gas or less is just the ticket this coming summer.
And who isn’t ready to get out and about after two-plus years of pandemic-induced isolation?
All of that is behind this special section called Daytripping. In the following pages are 20 destinations that are both easy to get to and possible to enjoy on the cheap. From a hike to Palouse Falls, a bit of fishing at Winchester Lake State Park, to hours of enjoyment and even educational opportunities at Washington State University Bear Center or Dworshak Dam and Reservoir.
Daytripping includes descriptions of each destination, some helpful hints of things to do when you get there and, of course, basic directions on how to find where you are going.
We hope you enjoy this section. If you do, drop us a line. If Daytripping is as well received as we think it will be, we may have a second round of destinations next year to help with your never-ending exploration of the Inland Northwest.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.