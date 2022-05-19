NEWMAN LAKE — Lake Coeur d’Alene attracts thousands of visitors every year who swim and boat on its vast waters.
What isn’t as well known are the more than 10 lakes scattered throughout the mountains and forests of northern Idaho and eastern Washington. Many of them are close enough to visit on daytrips, including Newman Lake.
It’s a 2½-hour drive to reach Newman Lake from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but it could also be a nice diversion if you’re in Spokane for another reason like shopping at department stores. It’s only 30 minutes from the Spokane Valley Mall.
Nestled between the private homes that surround much of the Newman Lake, McKenzie Conservation Area offers more than 5 miles of trails that can be used by the public for free. Open between sunrise and sunset, the parking lot has a clean port-a-potty, but no running water.
It’s at a low enough elevation to be accessible in the spring, when trails higher in the mountains are blocked by snow.
One of the shortest sections of paths leads to the area’s biggest attraction, Turtle Rock. That hike would be a great way to introduce children to outdoor recreation because of its small distance and large reward.
The rock is great for climbing and has a view of Mount Spokane. It’s an excellent place to enjoy a picnic, next to calm but deep water that would be good for swimming with caution in warmer weather.
Other trails through the forested area are steeper, traversing through rock outcroppings, providing technical terrain for mountain bikers and trail runners.
The 462 acres operated by Spokane County are ecologically diverse. They are home to bald eagles, painted turtles and frogs. Moose, elk, white-tailed deer, coyote and black bear have been spotted at the site.
Its woods are populated by Western red cedar, Western larch, Western white pine, Douglas fir, Western hemlock, grand fir, lodgepole pine and ponderosa pine trees. Its wetlands are ringed by cottonwoods and aspens.
Geology buffs can savor the experience even more with a self-guided tour available at bit.ly/3srhvNM.
Newman Lake
LOCATION: From the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley or Palouse, head to Spokane on U.S. Highway 195 in Washington. Head east on Interstate 90 and take the Pines Road exit going north. Go east on Trent Avenue and turn left onto North Starr Road. There’s an Exxon Station at the intersection. Take a right on East Hauser Lake Road, then a left onto North Muzzy Road. Follow it around the lake as it changes into NW Newman Lake Drive not far from the entrance of McKenzie Conservation Area. Reaching the area from the east is faster because of extreme curves in the road on the west side.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Hiking, trail running, mountain bicycling, picnicking and wildlife spotting.
DIFFICULTY: 1 to 2.5 out of 5, depending on what activity you choose.
DON’T FORGET: Water, snacks, sunscreen, hand sanitizer and a whistle, which comes in handy in the unlikely event you need help.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: Spokane Valley Mall.
PUBLIC BOAT LAUNCH: The Newman Lake public boat is on the southwest end and requires a Washington Discovery Pass. They are sold at the Exxon station at the intersection of North Starr Road and Trent Avenue. It takes less than one hour to paddle a kayak to Turtle Rock from the launch. It’s worth the extra effort to see the geological feature from the water.