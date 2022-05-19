The hike to Elk Creek Falls, especially if you’re coming from the arid Lewiston-Clarkston Valley midsummer, is a refreshing forest foray, complete with the magic of a rainbow.
The short hike, most of it on wide, gentle trails once part of an old wagon road, makes for a leisurely half-day, which can be rounded out with a visit to nearby Elk River where you’re likely to find huckleberry ice cream — reason enough to get out of the house.
The series of trails is well marked, no matter which of the three falls you visit first. Interpretive signs at each — upper, middle and lower — offer details about the area’s geological and human history. For example, the proliferation of green, including Western red cedar and maidenhair ferns typically seen in coastal regions, can be attributed in part to ash-fortified soil resulting from a volcanic eruption about 6500 B.C.
Also keep an eye — and an ear — out for avian life. There’s a reason it’s designated an Idaho Birding Trail, which you can learn more about at idahobirdingtrail.org.
The three falls total more than 140 feet, according to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website, at bit.ly/ElkCreekFilesHike.
It’s at the lower falls where the midday sun creates a rainbow in the spray, where Elk Creek “plummets nearly 50 feet into a rocky pool on its way to the North Fork of the Clearwater River,” according to the sign there.
The middle falls, according to the signage there, “is the tallest waterfall in Idaho, measuring 90 feet in height, and is actually a series of two falls separated by a pool.” n
Elk Creek Falls
LOCATION: 50 miles east of Moscow, 70 miles northeast of Lewiston, 2 miles from Elk River. From Moscow, travel east on Highway 8, passing through Troy, Deary and Bovill (from Lewiston, take U.S. Highway 95/12 and State Highway 3 to Deary, then proceed to Bovill). Approximately 11 miles past the town of Bovill will be signs for Elk Creek Falls Recreation Area. Turn right on Forest Service Road 1452, a gravel road; in a couple of miles, the road leads to the recreation area parking lot.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Hike primarily wide, well-groomed trails, about 3 miles, to three different falls during daylight hours starting in May (a nordic ski trail that leads to the trailhead is maintained in winter months). There is no fee.
DIFFICULTY: 2 out of 5. Some parts of the trail system are accessible to those with mobility impairments.
DON’T FORGET: Water, comfy shoes, binoculars. Drinking water is not provided at the trailhead; there is a vault toilet.
INFO: bit.ly/ElkCreekFilesHike.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: The town of Elk River, approximately 4 miles from the trailhead, boasts the Elk River Lodge & General Store, which offers huckleberry ice cream seasonally. The nearby Elk Creek Reservoir is a popular fishing destination.