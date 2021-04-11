David Price was the sixth of seven children born to Frank and Genevieve Price. He spent his childhood on a dairy farm in Sunny Valley, Ore. Early education took place in a one-room schoolhouse until seventh grade when he attended public school in Grants Pass, Ore. He attended the University of Oregon where he earned a business degree. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war and became a fighter pilot, flying F-86 Sabre Jets, the hottest fighter airplane at the time. He was stationed in Korea and finished his time in the Air Force as a flight instructor in Texas.
Soon thereafter, he met and married the shining love of his life, Joan. He then received a second B.S. degree from Oregon State University, this time in forestry, and settled his family in Deary, working as a forester for Potlatch Corp. He later moved to Lewiston and retired from Potlatch as Western Division Forestry manager after 22 years. Joan and Dave retired to San Juan Island in Washington where they lived, sailed and enjoyed island life for 30 years. They recently moved to Kenmore, Wash., to be closer to family.
He was a lifelong outdoorsman, hunter, hiker and fisherman. The last 10 years of his life were spent happily ensconced in painting, an expression of his love of the scenic, natural world around him. He was well known for his legendary sourdough pancakes and golden fresh bread which he baked even while under sail on various expeditions. As a host to many guests visiting the island, one could never sleep past 8 a.m. without being loudly regaled with a trombone solo. He was a longtime member of the “One More Time Band” in Friday Harbor.
Also famous was his rich and colorful vocabulary which included many original word mash-ups. His surprising bursts of quick, witty comebacks won instant adoration everywhere he went. Dave was admired by many as an honest, hardworking man. He was deeply loved by his family and was a favorite uncle to many of his nieces and nephews. He and Joan were married for 63 years.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, David and Patrick; daughter, Kelly; and grandchildren, Nolan, Aidan and Orion.
He left this world Monday, April 5, 2021, at 92 years of age.
Plans are being developed for a life celebration with intentions for mid-summer on San Juan Island.