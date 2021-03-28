Joel Dahmen has done it.
The 33-year-old native of Clarkston has broken through on the PGA Tour, finishing a 2-under-par round of 70 today with a par putt to claim the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship at Corales Golf Club in Puntacana, Dominican Republic.
Dahmen, a former Clarkston High School standout, finished at 12-under 276 for the four-round tournament, beating Rafael Campos and Sam Ryder by one shot.
His previous best finish was two seconds, including a standalone runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.
