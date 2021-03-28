Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Round Three

Joel Dahmen hits a shot during Saturday's third round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Dahmen won his first PGA Tour title Sunday at the event by one shot.

 Getty Images

Joel Dahmen has done it.

The 33-year-old native of Clarkston has broken through on the PGA Tour, finishing a 2-under-par round of 70 today with a par putt  to claim the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship at Corales Golf Club in Puntacana, Dominican Republic.

Dahmen, a former Clarkston High School standout, finished at 12-under 276 for the four-round tournament, beating Rafael Campos and Sam Ryder by one shot.

His previous best finish was two seconds, including a standalone runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019.

Check back later today for more updates on this story.

Tags