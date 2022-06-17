Friday was a day of a lot of firsts for Joel Dahmen. The biggest one is he's tied for the lead for the first time in a major championship.
The cancer survivor and owner of one PGA Tour victory had a second consecutive steady round, finishing with a 2-under-par 68 and a share of the top spot at the 122nd United States Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
"Behind playing with Tiger, for sure," Dahmen said of if this is the top moment of his career. "Behind winning. Behind getting my Tour card twice. I mean, it's up there. This is really cool, but it's really all for naught if you go lay and egg on the weekend."
Dahmen, a two-time Washington Class 2A state boys individual champion, finished with four birdies and two bogeys for a two-round total of 5-under 135, tied with defending champion Collin Morikawa, who had a 4-under 66 in his round.
This is the first time Dahmen has had the lead at any point in his ninth overall major tournament. In his eight previous majors, he's missed the cut four times. It's also the first time since the 2014 Syncrude Boreal Open on PGA Tour Canada that Dahmen has held a 36-hole lead worldwide.
Now, he's halfway home in his attempt to win the toughest test in golf.
"I think honestly in the past Fridays have been some of my toughest days," said Dahmen, who in his previous two Opens missed the cut. "I've played well in the first rounds, but I haven't kept it together or got it in the house on Fridays.
"Kept it together. Made a couple really good par saves on the back. Yeah, there was plenty of nerves out there."
Dahmen and Morikawa are ahead of a group of five at 4-under 136 that includes former major champions Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy as well as Tour veterans Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler, along with Hayden Buckley. Among those another shot behind at 137 includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Dahmen, the former University of Washington golfer, had to play his way into the Open through sectional qualifying, almost deciding not to even attempt to go through the stages. He went ahead and did it, getting all the way to final qualifying in the Columbus, Ohio, area, where he had rounds of 71 and 66 to finish ninth June 6 and not have to contend with a 5-for-1 playoff that had to take place the next day.
Even the announcers on Golf Channel were impressed with where the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship winner did, particularly on the final hole.
They likened him to Orville Moody, whose lone win in his career came in the 1969 Open at Cypress Creek in Houston.
And the guy who said he'd never win a major, maybe half-jokingly, now has a shot at his place in history.
"I'm a pretty good salesman," said Dahmen, who played a practice round with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth recently and was hitting it all over the place. "But you don't always have to believe in what you are selling. So, I mean if I can do it for the first two days why can't I do it for two more."
For more from his round, check out Saturday's Tribune.
