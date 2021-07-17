Clarkston's Joel Dahmen continued his march up the leaderboard today at the British Open.
Dahmen, a former two-time Washington high school state champion at Clarkston and University of Washington player, carded two birdies on the back nine and finished with a 1-under-par 69 in the third round at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, currently sits in a seven-way tie for 18th place at 4-under 206, eight shots behind leader Louis Oosthuizen. It is the third consecutive round under 70 in just his second appearance in the major tournament.
In this round, he was able to take advantage of his situations on his inward nine.
Dahmen bogeyed the par-4, 447-yard No. 1 to fall back to 2 under for the the tournament. Then he showed consistency, parring the next 13 holes until he got to the par-5, 555-yard No. 14. Dahmen took advantage of the easiest hole on the course this week and converted for his first birdie of the day. He then parred the next three holes before coming to No. 18. There, he carded a birdie on the par-4, 448-yard hole for his score.
For the week, Dahmen has nine birdies and just five bogeys.
Dahmen will tee off at 1 p.m. local time (5 a.m. Pacific) in Sunday's final round with playing partner Jason Kokrak.