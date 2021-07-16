Clarkston's Joel Dahmen has made the cut at the 149th Open Championship.
The former two-time Washington high school state champion and University of Washington player had three birdies on the front nine en route to a 2-under-par 68 in Friday's second round at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, sits at 3-under 137 for the event and a six-way tie for 25th place. He's eight shots behind leader Louis Oosthuizen.
And again, it was the front nine where he did his damage.
Dahmen started his birdie run at the par-4, 413-yard No. 2, where he had a bogey in Thursday's first round and is the third-hardest hole on the course through the first two days. Then he converted his birdie chance at the par-5, 557-yard No. 7 before another birdie at the par-4, 448-yard No. 8 for the second consecutive day. At that point, Dahmen was at 4 under for the tournament.
However, he would bogey the par-4, 453-yard No. 13 and par the remaining holes for his score.
Dahmen will tee off at 1:40 p.m. local time (5:40 a.m. Pacific time) in Saturday's third round with playing partner Justin Rose.