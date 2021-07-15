Clarkston native Joel Dahmen is off and running at the British Open.
The former two-time Washington state champion and University of Washington golfer is at even par after four holes early today at the 149th Open Championship, being played at Royal St. Georges in Sandwich, England.
Dahmen, who is in his fifth full season on the PGA Tour and won his first event on Tour — the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship — on March 28, had a birdie on No. 1, a par-4, 447-yarder. He then bogeyed the par-4, 412-yard No. 2. Dahmen then parred the par-3, 222-yard No. 3, and the 510-yard, par-4 No. 4.
It is Dahmen's second time playing in the Open. His first appearance in 2019 at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, ended with a missed cut. He shot 6-over 148 in the first two rounds there.
