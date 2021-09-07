The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated Crisis Standards of Care early today because of a severe shortage of staffing and available hospital beds in northern Idaho.
The hospitals and health care systems affected in north central Idaho include Clearwater Valley Health and Clinics in Orofino; Gritman Medical Center; St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, St. Mary’s Health and Clinics in Cottonwood and Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
Crisis standards of care guidelines help health care providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster of public health emergency. The guidelines may be used when there are not enough resources to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
Gov. Brad Little said the state has reached “an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state. … We need to ask more Idahoans to choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine … so we can minimize the spread of the disease and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
