The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care today statewide "because the massive increase of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization in all areas of the state has exhausted existing resources."
Crisis standards of care were activated Sept. 6 in northern, including north central, Idaho. The activation declared today expands the declaration to the rest of the state, according to the Health and Welfare website.
The action was taken after St. Luke’s Health System requested that (crisis standards of care) be activated, according to the agency. Director Dave Jeppesen convened the Crisis Standards of Care Activation Advisory Committee virtually on Sept. 15. The committee recommended that the standards be activated statewide.
“Our hospitals and healthcare systems need our help. The best way to end crisis standards of care is for more people to get vaccinated. It dramatically reduces your chances of having to go to the hospital if you do get sick from COVID-19. In addition, please wear a mask indoors in public and outdoors when it’s crowded to help slow the spread” Jeppesen said. “The situation is dire — we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you are there for COVID-19 or a heart attack or because of a car accident.”
Although the department activated crisis standards, hospitals will implement them as needed and according to their own policies, according to the Health and Welfare announcement. Not all hospitals will move to that standard of care. If they are managing under their current circumstances, the agency said, they can continue to do so.
Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help health care providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency, according the the Health and Welfare website.
More about crisis standards of care can be found at at coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-resources/.