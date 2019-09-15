A 75-year-old Lapwai woman was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95/12 near the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge.
Geneva Towner was driving a 2008 Honda CRV south/east on U.S. Highway 95/12 about 1:51 p.m. when she crossed the center median and collided with a black 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by Mikalah Tinney, 21, of Craigmont, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A white 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by Erik Hansen, 48, of Boise, collided after the initial crash, the state police reported.
Towner was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin have been notified. Tinney and a juvenile passenger received minor injuries. Hansen was not injured.
All of the vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts. North/west bound traffic, toward Lewiston, was diverted onto the Hatwai Bypass for about four hours during the investigation. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control.
The investigation is ongoing, the news release said.