A two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Cottonwood is blocking both the north and south bound lanes of traffic, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic is being rerouted through Cottonwood until the crash that happened at about 3:30 p.m. is cleared, according to a news release.
An earlier single-vehicle crash closed both lanes of traffic near Winchester. According to an Idaho State Police news release, Marc D. Fischer, 20, of Nezperce, fell asleep while heading south and failed to negotiate a curve at mile maker 283.5. Fischer’s vehicle left the highway and crashed down an embankment before catching fire. The crash started a small brush fire that was extinguished.
Fischer was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.