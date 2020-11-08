UPDATE AT 4:15 P.M.: Both lanes of U.S. Highway 195 between mileposts 20 and 25 are nor open, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
--------------------------------------------
UPDATE AT 1:04 P.M.: One lane is now open on U.S. Highway 195 at between milepost 20 and 25, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Department of Transportation is assisting with traffic control.
--------------------------------------------
PULLMAN — The roadway is closed on U.S. Highway 195 from milepost 20 to milepost 25, about 1 mile south of Pullman, as of about 10 a.m. because of a semitruck fully blocking the road and slick road conditions, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Traffic is being diverted to State Route 27, near Pullman. Motorists are asked to use other routes and expect delays.