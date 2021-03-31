A crash Tuesday evening between Juliaetta and Kendrick claimed the life of a juvenile driver.
Idaho State Police responded to the wreck about 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 3 at milepost 10.2, where a gray 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven southbound by the juvenile crossed the center line and hit a silver 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Douglas Egeland, 66, of Clarkston.
The pickup came to rest in the middle of the roadway, and the juvenile's vehicle came to rest off the southbound shoulder, according to a news release from the state police
The juvenile died at the scene.
Egeland was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Traffic was blocked for approximately five hours.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The incident investigation is ongoing.