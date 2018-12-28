SAN ANTONIO -- A bit of improvised magic by Gardner Minshew and a two-point conversion squelched by the Cougar defense allowed the Washington State football team to hold on for a 28-26 Alamo Bowl victory over Iowa State on Friday night.
With the win, the Cougars end the season 11-2. That's a program record for wins in a season.
The Cougars led 21-10 at halftime, but the Cyclones (8-5) grinded their way back into it in the second half, pulling to within 21-20 by the end of the third period.
The WSU offense, which sputtered in the second half, got the ball at the ISU 30-yard line when Cougar senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer wrenched the ball out of the hands of Cyclones running back David Montgomery.
Minshew then picked up a first down with a scrambling shovel pass to Tay Martin, which set up a 10-yard scoring run by Max Borghi. That put WSU ahead 28-20.
The Cyclones then answered with their own touchdown, but the Cougars stopped them on a two-point conversion attempt that could have tied the score. WSU offense was then able to kill the clock.
For more on the Alamo Bowl, see Saturday's Tribune.