For the third time in 10 days, a game on the Washington State football schedule has been uprooted.
This time, it's just being moved two days into the future.
The Cougars will play USC at 6 p.m. next Sunday at Los Angeles to give the Trojans two extra days to draw players out of coronavirus protocol, the Pac-12 announced Sunday night.
The game had been slated for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the same site.
The Trojans divulged last week that two players had tested positive for the virus and five others had been placed in protocol through contact tracing.
That nudged the team below the Pac-12 minimum for available players at a specific position, reportedly the seven-player threshold at offensive line. The conference canceled the Trojans' home game last Saturday against Colorado and imperiled the WSU contest as well.
Pushing the Cougar game to Sunday gives USC more time to get players out of quarantine. Those who test positive must be isolated for 10 days and those identified through contact tracing are being shelved for 14 days.
As before, the game will be televised by FS1.