This week’s trivia challenge, by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of men’s fashion.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. It’s not just a favorite comfort food, but a delightful and strange fashion trend preferred by young French men in the 1750s. What is it?
2. Founded in 1933, the French clothing company Lacoste was one of the first to embroider a logo on its shirts. What was the logo? (Hint: It’s an animal.)
3. The first pair of Dr. Martens boots had soles made from what material?
4. What is the real name of designer Ralph Lauren?
5. “Jersey Shore” reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was offered $10,000 by this company to stop wearing its brand.
Answers are below.
TRIVIA ANSWERS
1. Macaroni. Remember the song “Yankee Doodle,” and how he stuck a feather in his cap and called it macaroni? That referred to this period in fashion history. To be “macaroni” was to be sophisticated, upper class and worldly. In the song, the British were mocking what they perceived as Americans’ lack of class. A doodle—a simpleton—thinks he can be macaroni—fashionable—simply by sticking a feather in his cap, according to Atlas Obscura.
2. A crocodile. Rene Lacoste was a famous French tennis player dubbed “the alligator” by the American press. When he returned to France, “alligator” became “crocodile” and the rest is history.
3. Tires.
4. Ralph Lifshitz. After years of being teased and bullied at school, at age 16 Ralph and his brother both changed their last name to Lauren.
5. Abercrombie & Fitch. The company was concerned that the prominent display of its logo would be viewed as an endorsement of raucous behavior on the show, according to hollywoodreporter.com.