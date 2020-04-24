The Whitman County coroner said in a new release Friday that the death of Washington State football player Bryce Beekman last month was the result of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of the drugs fentanyl and promethazine, and the death occurred a day before his body was discovered.
The death was accidental, according to the news release from Annie Pillers.
Beekman, a senior safety from Baton Rouge, La., was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 24, but the coroner gives March 23 as the date of death.
Initial media reports suggested that police had responded to a phone call alluding to "breathing problems," leading to speculation that Beekman was alive at the time of the call.
But Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed Friday that a friend made the call to police after finding Beekman in his apartment, "not breathing."
